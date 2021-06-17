InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,212 ($68.10). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 5,170 ($67.55), with a volume of 312,873 shares.

IHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,212.50 ($55.04).

The company has a market capitalization of £9.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,043.40.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

