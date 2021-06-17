International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 138.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,131,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,397,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.66% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $575,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $147.27 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.61, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

