International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Short Interest Up 28.7% in May

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 430,200 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the May 13th total of 334,200 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 158,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in International General Insurance by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International General Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International General Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International General Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of International General Insurance by 18.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,274,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,582,000 after acquiring an additional 347,993 shares during the period. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of International General Insurance from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

International General Insurance stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. International General Insurance has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $441.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. International General Insurance had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

International General Insurance Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine liability, and treaty reinsurance.

