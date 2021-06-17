International Paper (NYSE:IP) Short Interest Up 24.5% in May

International Paper (NYSE:IP) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,190,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the May 13th total of 7,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.01. The company had a trading volume of 151,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,283. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in International Paper by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

