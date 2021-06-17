Internet Computer Price Hits $53.28 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $6.87 billion and approximately $204.68 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $53.28 or 0.00140939 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00058801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00180134 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $345.41 or 0.00913726 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,776.91 or 0.99933399 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 469,540,695 coins and its circulating supply is 128,985,798 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

