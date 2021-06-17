InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners (NASDAQ:IPVI) Stock Price Up 1.1%

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) shares were up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 20,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 21,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPVI)

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.