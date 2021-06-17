InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners (NASDAQ:IPVIU) Shares Up 0.1%

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. 14,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 102,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $396,000.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

