InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

InterRent REIT has a 1 year low of C$7.31 and a 1 year high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.63. The company had revenue of C$43.05 million for the quarter.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

