Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,551.46 ($72.53). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 5,540 ($72.38), with a volume of 228,891 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Intertek Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,450 ($84.27) to GBX 6,250 ($81.66) in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,450 ($71.20) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,750 ($75.12).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of £166.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In other news, insider Ross McCluskey sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,383 ($70.33), for a total transaction of £84,513.10 ($110,416.91).

Intertek Group Company Profile (LON:ITRK)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.