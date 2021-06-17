Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.78. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 83,046 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.31.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after buying an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 668,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 79,906 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 523,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $3,267,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.