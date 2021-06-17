Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Update

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the May 13th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 668,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 79,906 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 523,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,267,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VCV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 86,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,654. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.31. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

