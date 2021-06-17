Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 4.8% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,217,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $345.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,556,270. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.19. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $237.35 and a one year high of $344.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

