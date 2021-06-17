Investec Group (LON:INVP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Investec Group (LON:INVP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 307.80 ($4.02). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 302.70 ($3.95), with a volume of 1,031,745 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 280.99. The company has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. Investec Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

In related news, insider Richard John Wainwright sold 21,396 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,815 ($75.97), for a total transaction of £1,244,177.40 ($1,625,525.74). Also, insider Nishlan Samujh sold 40,856 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.06), for a total value of £127,062.16 ($166,007.53). Insiders have sold 74,629 shares of company stock valued at $140,923,695 in the last quarter.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

