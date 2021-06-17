Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the May 13th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:IVTJF remained flat at $$4.25 during trading hours on Thursday. Investec Group has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.60.

Get Investec Group alerts:

About Investec Group

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.