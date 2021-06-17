Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 17th (APAM, BFSA, CDPYF, CMRE, CNC, DML, HNST, NEM, NOG, NPI)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 17th:

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $55.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc alerts:

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) was given a €62.00 ($72.94) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF)

had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$67.00 to C$68.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $12.50 to $14.50. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $86.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target increased by Cormark to C$1.90. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €62.00 ($72.94) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $21.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price lowered by CIBC to C$47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $740.00 to $854.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $127.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €54.00 ($63.53) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €143.00 ($168.24) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.