Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 17th (APAM, BFSA, CDPYF, CMRE, CNC, DML, HNST, NEM, NOG, NPI)

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2021

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 17th:

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $55.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) was given a €62.00 ($72.94) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$67.00 to C$68.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $12.50 to $14.50. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $86.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target increased by Cormark to C$1.90. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €62.00 ($72.94) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $21.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price lowered by CIBC to C$47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $740.00 to $854.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $127.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €54.00 ($63.53) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €143.00 ($168.24) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

