Investors Purchase High Volume of Old Dominion Freight Line Put Options (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,480 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 849% compared to the average daily volume of 156 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.88.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $252.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.12. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $161.07 and a fifty-two week high of $276.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

