Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.93. Investors Real Estate Trust reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 3.65%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSR. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of CSR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.25. 108,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,973. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2,609.20 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of $61.49 and a 52 week high of $78.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

