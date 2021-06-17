ION Reaches Market Cap of $258,095.83 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. ION has a total market cap of $258,095.83 and approximately $8.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ION has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. One ION coin can currently be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00038089 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.24 or 0.00223748 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008030 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00035769 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00010686 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001910 BTC.

About ION

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,610,450 coins and its circulating supply is 13,710,450 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

