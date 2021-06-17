IONChain (IONC) Price Tops $0.0015

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 22% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 17th. One IONChain coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. IONChain has a market cap of $184,819.34 and $3,696.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IONChain alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00026170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00060253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.16 or 0.00755622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00084391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042732 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain (CRYPTO:IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.