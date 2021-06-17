IOST (IOST) Market Capitalization Tops $430.48 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. IOST has a market capitalization of $430.48 million and approximately $79.18 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can now be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00102809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00059663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00025443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $283.23 or 0.00752984 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official website is iost.io . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

