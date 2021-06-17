IoTeX (IOTX) Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a total market cap of $214.18 million and $8.17 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IoTeX has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00103478 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00060912 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00024175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.22 or 0.00762946 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

