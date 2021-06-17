iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) Stock Price Down 1.3%

iPic Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIC) shares dropped 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69.

About iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC)

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

