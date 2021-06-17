Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IPSEY shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of IPSEY opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.17. Ipsen has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $28.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.5877 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Ipsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

