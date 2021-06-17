IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

IQE plc (LON:IQE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 50.40 ($0.66). IQE shares last traded at GBX 49.60 ($0.65), with a volume of 1,089,126 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQE. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of IQE in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The firm has a market cap of £397.44 million and a P/E ratio of -124.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 55.20.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

