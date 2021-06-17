Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)’s share price rose 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.94 and last traded at $41.86. Approximately 62,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,334,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRDM. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.27.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier purchased 2,600 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,865,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,555,000 after purchasing an additional 694,830 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 48.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,917 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,928,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,797,000 after purchasing an additional 105,618 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 27.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,691,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,017,000 after purchasing an additional 578,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 26.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after buying an additional 554,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

