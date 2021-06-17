Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Sells 453 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,717 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.3% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $257.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.55 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

