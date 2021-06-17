iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,679 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,103,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,328,716,000 after buying an additional 6,942,899 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,301,000 after buying an additional 3,998,093 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,106.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,698,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,941,000 after buying an additional 1,783,370 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 1,215,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,651,000 after buying an additional 945,668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.00. The company had a trading volume of 293,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,943,851. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.86. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

