iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,076,606 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.70. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

