iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Bought by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF comprises about 0.9% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1,347.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000.

NASDAQ:ESGE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 25,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,476. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.18.

