iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Holdings Raised by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 38,734 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,270,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.54. 45,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,752. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.65. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $70.97.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

