iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,718,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,689,186. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.30 and a 1 year high of $82.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

