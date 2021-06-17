iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1,066.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 873,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 799,067 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $46,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 29,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,004,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,747,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $54.66. The company had a trading volume of 721,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,098,922. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.27. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

