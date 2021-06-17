iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Holdings Boosted by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for 1.1% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of DSI stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $81.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,941. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.36.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.