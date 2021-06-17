iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,504 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.50% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $935,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $260.91 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $184.70 and a twelve month high of $263.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.