iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 3.3% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $18,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

IWD traded down $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.35. 213,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,767,149. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.86. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.92 and a 12-month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

