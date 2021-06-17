iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Baron Financial Group LLC’s Largest Position

Baron Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,704 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 11.8% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,327,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4,458.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 284,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,863,000 after buying an additional 278,678 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $228.12. 926,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,520,688. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.29 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.