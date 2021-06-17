iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Select Asset Management & Trust

Select Asset Management & Trust cut its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,974 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 3.9% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Select Asset Management & Trust owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of OEF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.78. 2,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,742. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.68. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $137.89 and a 1 year high of $193.47.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

