iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s 7th Largest Position

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 3.3% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $29,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $4.46 on Thursday, reaching $265.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,364. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $170.43 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

