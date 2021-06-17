iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.80. 129,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,907. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $70.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.89.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

