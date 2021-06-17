Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $283,787.00

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Isiklar Coin has a market cap of $1.42 million and $283,787.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Isiklar Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00061211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00025257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $293.64 or 0.00768942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00084185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00042410 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,904,805 coins. The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Isiklar Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Isiklar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Isiklar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Isiklar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Isiklar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.