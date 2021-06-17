Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Up 22.1% in May

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the May 13th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.40. 23,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,709. Issuer Direct has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $91.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.46.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Everett sold 1,750 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $47,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,055.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Everett sold 5,949 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $139,444.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,014.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISDR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Issuer Direct by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.