Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Director Thomas S. Glanville Sells 2,000 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $198,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,779 shares in the company, valued at $772,532.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
ITRI traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.09. 237,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.67. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $122.31.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 22.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $670,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 64.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,782,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,316 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,760,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,013,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 64.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,615,000 after acquiring an additional 351,091 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
