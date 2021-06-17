Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Director Thomas S. Glanville Sells 2,000 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $198,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,779 shares in the company, valued at $772,532.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ITRI traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.09. 237,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.67. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 22.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $670,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 64.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,782,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,316 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,760,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,013,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 64.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,615,000 after acquiring an additional 351,091 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

