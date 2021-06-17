IXT Market Cap Tops $1.04 Million (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One IXT coin can now be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. IXT has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $1,574.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IXT has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00061008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00024910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.94 or 0.00763261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00084050 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00042288 BTC.

IXT Coin Profile

IXT is a coin. It launched on July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 coins and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 coins. The official website for IXT is www.ixt.global . IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

Buying and Selling IXT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

