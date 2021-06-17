Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jabil had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

JBL stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,967. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Jabil has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $58.95. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.56.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,283,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,505,593.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,352 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,148 in the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

