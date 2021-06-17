Jack Henry & Associates Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 802 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,504% compared to the average volume of 50 put options.

A number of brokerages have commented on JKHY. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $164.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.95. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

