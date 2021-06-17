Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $708.31 Million

Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will report $708.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $776.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $650.80 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $562.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

JAZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.76.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Creative Planning bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $181.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

