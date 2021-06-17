JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,497 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of JetBlue Airways worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 780,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after acquiring an additional 118,751 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 549.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 19,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

JBLU stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBLU. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $200,274.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,001 shares of company stock worth $525,473 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

