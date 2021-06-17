John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,475,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.86% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $133,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

JBSS stock opened at $92.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.44. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $94.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $207.89 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 24.63%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

