Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 169.80 ($2.22). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 168.60 ($2.20), with a volume of 451,690 shares trading hands.

JSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 162.33. The company has a market cap of £750.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52.

In related news, insider Jock Fyfe Lennox acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £49,920 ($65,220.80). Also, insider Yvonne Monaghan sold 7,157 shares of Johnson Service Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03), for a total transaction of £11,093.35 ($14,493.53).

Johnson Service Group Company Profile (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.