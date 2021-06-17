Joint Ventures Market Cap Tops $34,126.31 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $34,126.31 and $11,074.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00060845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00024294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $288.31 or 0.00763354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00083836 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00042269 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.